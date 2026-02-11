Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 196477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Neptune Insurance from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Neptune Insurance in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Neptune Insurance Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 181.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18.

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million.

Institutional Trading of Neptune Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Neptune Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $1,206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $27,695,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $32,091,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $20,412,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in Neptune Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000.

Neptune Insurance Company Profile

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding. We offer a range of easy-to-purchase residential and commercial insurance products — including primary flood insurance, excess flood insurance, and parametric earthquake insurance — distributed through a nationwide network of agencies.

