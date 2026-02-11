Northrop Grumman Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.31 (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 2.31 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $28.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $680.86. The company had a trading volume of 334,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,994. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $426.24 and a 12-month high of $715.61. The company has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $618.32 and a 200-day moving average of $596.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

