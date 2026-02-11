Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Down 47.9% – Time to Sell?

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 47.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.45 and last traded at GBX 29.60. Approximately 6,786,194 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 696% from the average daily volume of 852,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 96 to GBX 62 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 90.50.

The firm has a market cap of £46.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27.

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.

Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

