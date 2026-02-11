ArcelorMittal Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.
ArcelorMittal has a payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ArcelorMittal to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
ArcelorMittal Trading Up 5.3%
MT traded up $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.41. 1,594,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52.
- Positive Sentiment: Confirmed €1.3bn EAF in Dunkirk — large strategic capex to cut CO2 emissions, improve long‑term competitiveness in Europe and benefit from French political and funding support; this underpins ESG credentials and reduces regulatory/transition risk. ArcelorMittal confirms the construction of an electric arc furnace in Dunkirk
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and positive coverage — J.P. Morgan issued a buy and other upgrades/coverage pushed the stock to a new 12‑month high, supporting demand and price momentum. ArcelorMittal Gets a Buy from J.P. Morgan ArcelorMittal Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared — $0.15 per share payable March 18 (record/ex-dividend Feb 20); modest yield (~0.9%) signals continued cash returns and management confidence in cash flow. (Company release)
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in January — down ~27.8% vs. mid‑January, leaving only ~0.3% of float shorted and a short‑interest ratio ~1.3 days; reduced downward pressure from shorts can support price stability. (Market data)
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance — Barclays maintained a hold rating, indicating some caution remains among sell‑side firms despite upgrades from others. Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for ArcelorMittal
- Negative Sentiment: Legal and expansion risks highlighted — reporting flags legal pressures and risks tied to expansion in Liberia; these operational and geopolitical risks could weigh on sentiment or raise costs if issues escalate. ArcelorMittal Legal Pressures And Liberia Expansion Put Risk Profile In Focus
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal is a multinational steel manufacturing company formed in 2006 through the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company is one of the world’s largest producers of steel and operates an integrated value chain that spans raw material extraction, steelmaking, processing and distribution. Its product portfolio includes flat and long carbon steel products, coated and specialty steels, tubular products and value-added solutions tailored for sectors such as automotive, construction, household appliances, energy and packaging.
ArcelorMittal’s operations are global in scope, with production facilities, distribution networks and commercial activities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States.
