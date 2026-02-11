ArcelorMittal Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

ArcelorMittal has a payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ArcelorMittal to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 5.3%

MT traded up $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.41. 1,594,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52.

More ArcelorMittal News

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.30. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.14%.The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting ArcelorMittal this week:

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcelorMittal is a multinational steel manufacturing company formed in 2006 through the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company is one of the world’s largest producers of steel and operates an integrated value chain that spans raw material extraction, steelmaking, processing and distribution. Its product portfolio includes flat and long carbon steel products, coated and specialty steels, tubular products and value-added solutions tailored for sectors such as automotive, construction, household appliances, energy and packaging.

ArcelorMittal’s operations are global in scope, with production facilities, distribution networks and commercial activities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.