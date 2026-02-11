Insider Buying: Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Insider Buys 714,600 Shares of Stock

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) insider Plantro Ltd. purchased 714,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 8,717,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,177,666.50. The trade was a 8.93% increase in their position.

Plantro Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

On Monday, February 9th, Plantro Ltd. acquired 628,400 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,331,364.00.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

TSE DND traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.90. 233,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,090. The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35. Dye & Durham Limited has a 1 year low of C$2.63 and a 1 year high of C$17.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dye & Durham ( TSE:DND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported C($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.78 million during the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.1121051 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$8.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dye & Durham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.