Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV) to Issue $0.20 Interim Dividend

Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 248.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 1st.

Amotiv Price Performance

About Amotiv

(Get Free Report)

Amotiv Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.