Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.7350 and last traded at $8.7350, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is a Hong Kong‐based dry bulk shipping company specializing in the transportation of raw materials such as coal, iron ore, grain, steel products and cement. The company operates a modern fleet of Handysize and Supramax vessels that range in size from approximately 25,000 to 63,000 deadweight tonnes, offering flexibility to serve both major bulk trades and smaller regional ports. Its core services include spot and period charters, tailored voyage planning, and cargo handling solutions designed to meet the logistical needs of commodity producers, traders and end‐users around the world.

Founded in the late 1980s, Pacific Basin has grown into one of the largest owners and operators of Handysize vessels globally.

