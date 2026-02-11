Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Paycom Software has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Paycom Software to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC traded down $6.99 on Wednesday, hitting $117.95. 1,606,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,569. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.79. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $117.95 and a 12 month high of $267.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

In related news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $211,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,747.02. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 946.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom’s software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

