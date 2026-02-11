Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1223 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE BGH traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 81,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,747. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 109,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

The Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE: BGH) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver high current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of high-yield corporate debt instruments, combining both developed-market and emerging-market exposure. By focusing on short-duration securities, BGH aims to mitigate interest-rate risk while capturing the income potential of non-investment-grade credits.

BGH’s investment strategy centers on rigorous credit research and active portfolio management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.