Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on February 27th

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.
Taitron Components has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.
Taitron Components Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TAIT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,999. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.10.
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components, Inc is a distributor of electronic components serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. The company offers a broad range of passive, active and electromechanical components, including capacitors, resistors, inductors, connectors and circuit protection devices, as well as semiconductors, diodes, transistors and optoelectronic products.
In addition to its standard distribution services, Taitron provides value-added offerings such as inventory management, consignment programs, kitting, testing and drop-ship services.
