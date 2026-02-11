Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Evolution Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 4,800.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 419,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,040. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $147.88 million, a P/E ratio of -424.50 and a beta of 0.31.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on enhanced oil recovery (EOR) through the use of carbon dioxide. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company specializes in acquiring and developing mature hydrocarbon reservoirs that benefit from CO₂ injection to increase production efficiency. Evolution Petroleum’s business model combines property acquisition, reservoir engineering, and CO₂ management to optimize recovery of oil and associated gas.

The company’s primary asset is the Jackson Dome CO₂ field in southwestern Mississippi, where natural carbon dioxide is produced, separated and reinjected into adjacent oil-bearing formations.

