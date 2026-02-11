Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$187.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$182.00 to C$187.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$192.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$173.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$163.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$187.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$192.00 to C$201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$186.92.

BMO traded down C$2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$195.09. 581,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,551. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$183.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$175.44. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$121.31 and a 12 month high of C$198.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of C$9.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

