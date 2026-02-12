Insider Selling: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Insider Sells 2,627 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) insider Paul Joseph Inson sold 2,627 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $91,892.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,865.62. The trade was a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IBEX Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 350,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,448. The company has a market capitalization of $404.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.48 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter valued at $7,685,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IBEX by 312.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 105,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IBEX by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 95,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 59,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 694.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 58,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on IBEX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered IBEX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

IBEX Holdings, Inc is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) company that specializes in customer experience solutions for a range of industries, including telecommunications, cable, technology, financial services and e-commerce. The company’s core offerings encompass multichannel customer support delivered via voice, email, chat, social media and digital self-service platforms. In addition to front-line contact center services, IBEX provides back-office processing, order management, technical troubleshooting and analytics-driven insights to help clients optimize operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Beyond traditional contact center operations, IBEX has built a proprietary technology stack designed to integrate real-time data analytics, workforce management and quality assurance.

