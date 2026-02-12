Arvind Chakravarthy Sells 35,331 Shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 35,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $2,567,150.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 260,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,927,058.08. The trade was a 11.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arvind Chakravarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Wednesday, February 11th, Arvind Chakravarthy sold 40,646 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $2,732,630.58.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Arvind Chakravarthy sold 19,918 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $1,340,282.22.

On Thursday, November 20th, Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,912 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,991,449.76.

Roblox Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $69.04. 11,712,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,920,194. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 311.88%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $435,424,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,437,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Roblox by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,953,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,439 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Roblox by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,377,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,693,000 after buying an additional 1,684,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 103.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,410,000 after buying an additional 1,646,871 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.