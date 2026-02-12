K Charles Janac Sells 2,756 Shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $41,422.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,349,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,516,537.13. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, K Charles Janac sold 47,244 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $718,581.24.

On Thursday, January 15th, K Charles Janac sold 17,884 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $319,050.56.

On Tuesday, January 13th, K Charles Janac sold 2,116 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $37,643.64.

On Thursday, January 8th, K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $829,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, K Charles Janac sold 11,145 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $188,350.50.

On Friday, January 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 7,823 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $120,865.35.

On Monday, December 8th, K Charles Janac sold 70,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $1,239,700.00.

On Friday, December 5th, K Charles Janac sold 60,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,024,800.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, K Charles Janac sold 40,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $658,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 2,058 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $31,940.16.

NASDAQ:AIP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 411,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,672. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $659.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Arteris by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,743,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after buying an additional 101,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arteris by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after acquiring an additional 120,947 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arteris by 109.6% in the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arteris by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 598,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arteris by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 987,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 86,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: NXP Semiconductors expanded its deployment of Arteris system IP (FlexNoC, Ncore, CodaCache) and integration tools across AI-enabled SoC, NPU and MCU designs — a clear commercial validation that can drive revenue growth and visibility in edge AI markets.

Institutional buying and analyst coverage remain constructive: multiple funds added AIP in recent quarters and Rosenblatt has a Buy rating (recent median price target ~$18.25), supporting upside vs. current levels.

Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings preview published — upcoming results could move the stock, but the preview itself contains no surprise guidance. Monitor the actual earnings release for revenue/visibility vs. AI-related design wins.

Short-interest reporting in the recent feeds is inconsistent (entries showing 0 shares or NaN alongside earlier data showing ~1.13M shares shorted as of Jan 30). Data appears noisy — treat short‑interest signals cautiously until exchanges/registrars reconcile the figures.

Negative Sentiment: Insiders sold stock this week: CEO K. Charles Janac sold 47,244 shares on Feb 9 (~$15.21 avg) and 2,756 shares on Feb 10 (~$15.03 avg); major shareholder Bayview Legacy, LLC reported the same sales. The activity adds to a pattern of frequent insider sales reported over recent months and could weigh on sentiment.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIP. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arteris to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arteris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.



Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company’s core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

