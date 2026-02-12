CTS (NYSE:CTS) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.15 and last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 13080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.78.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.86 million. CTS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTS Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

CTS announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CTS by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of CTS by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CTS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company’s core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

