Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Insider Sells 19,150 Shares

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) insider Maria Georgia Magno sold 19,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,956.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,296.68. This trade represents a 56.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 3.6%

Baker Hughes stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.25. 13,528,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,392,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg reports Baker Hughes is exploring a roughly $1.5 billion sale of its Waygate Technologies unit — a potential portfolio simplification and cash-raising move that could improve capital allocation and boost investor confidence. Baker Hughes explores $1.5B sale of Waygate Technologies unit – Bloomberg

Bloomberg reports Baker Hughes is exploring a roughly $1.5 billion sale of its Waygate Technologies unit — a potential portfolio simplification and cash-raising move that could improve capital allocation and boost investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Baker Hughes received an order from Twenty20 Energy for ten Frame 5 gas turbines (supporting up to ~250 MW) for U.S. data‑center projects — a meaningful industrial win that ties BKR to growing AI/data-center power demand and provides multi-year delivery visibility. Baker Hughes Receives Gas Turbine Order from Twenty20 Energy

Baker Hughes received an order from Twenty20 Energy for ten Frame 5 gas turbines (supporting up to ~250 MW) for U.S. data‑center projects — a meaningful industrial win that ties BKR to growing AI/data-center power demand and provides multi-year delivery visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage is constructive: a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating was reported, and recent write-ups highlight Baker Hughes’ outperformance versus broader tech names so far in 2026 — factors that can support investor demand and multiple expansion. Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Analyst coverage is constructive: a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating was reported, and recent write-ups highlight Baker Hughes’ outperformance versus broader tech names so far in 2026 — factors that can support investor demand and multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting BKR is outperforming many big-tech names year-to-date highlights the market re-rating BKR toward industrial/energy technology exposure, which can attract rotation flows. SLB, Baker Hughes Are Beating Big Tech By 30% In 2026: Here’s Why

Coverage noting BKR is outperforming many big-tech names year-to-date highlights the market re-rating BKR toward industrial/energy technology exposure, which can attract rotation flows. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest fell materially through late January (to ~26.7M shares, ~2.7% of float, ~2.3 days to cover), which is typically bullish if it reflects short covering, but the move may already be partly priced in.

Short interest fell materially through late January (to ~26.7M shares, ~2.7% of float, ~2.3 days to cover), which is typically bullish if it reflects short covering, but the move may already be partly priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Recent February short-interest entries in some feeds show zeros/NaN (data errors). These reporting glitches create noise; rely on official exchange-reported short-interest releases for accuracy.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Baker Hughes by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 152,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 40,786 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. iA Financial set a $60.00 price objective on Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

