Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Trading Down 27.8% – What’s Next?

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) shares were down 27.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.14. Approximately 9,155,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 906% from the average daily volume of 909,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

Positive Sentiment: Management announced a roughly C$500-million equity raise intended to pay down debt, which should reduce leverage and near‑term refinancing risk. Read More.

Trading in AP.UN was halted by the industry regulator (IIROC) while material news was disclosed — a typical procedural step that preceded the public filings and can increase short‑term volatility once resumed. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results showed a large per‑share loss (C($7.93)) and an 89.9% negative net margin; these weak operating results and negative ROE underscore near-term profitability and cash‑flow pressure. Read More.

Q4 results showed a large per‑share loss (C($7.93)) and an 89.9% negative net margin; these weak operating results and negative ROE underscore near-term profitability and cash‑flow pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The founder/longtime leader is stepping down as part of the leadership update, adding governance and execution uncertainty at a sensitive time for the REIT. Read More.

AP.UN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C($7.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$148.77 million during the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 89.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. On average, analysts expect that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 earnings per share for the current year.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada.

