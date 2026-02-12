TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,327 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the January 15th total of 50,549 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 366,240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 366,240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TTDKY. Nomura upgraded TDK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

TDK Price Performance

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. TDK has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.08 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 7.85%.TDK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TDK will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK’s product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

