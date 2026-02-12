Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 60829172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KD. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna set a $35.00 price objective on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kyndryl from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $177,248.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 59,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,606.52. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Kyndryl announced a new “agentic AI workflow governance” capability aimed at regulated, mission‑critical deployments — a product milestone that reinforces its enterprise AI positioning and could help with longer‑term demand. Agentic AI workflow governance

Kyndryl announced a new “agentic AI workflow governance” capability aimed at regulated, mission‑critical deployments — a product milestone that reinforces its enterprise AI positioning and could help with longer‑term demand. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity spiked (notably a large increase in put volume), signaling heavy hedging/speculation that can amplify intraday moves and volatility; trade flows may be contributing to today’s bounce.

Options activity spiked (notably a large increase in put volume), signaling heavy hedging/speculation that can amplify intraday moves and volatility; trade flows may be contributing to today’s bounce. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑law firms have filed or launched investigations and class actions alleging misstatements and seeking lead plaintiffs for purchasers of KD shares from Aug. 7, 2024 to Feb. 9, 2026 — increasing litigation risk and potential costs. Class action reminder

Multiple securities‑law firms have filed or launched investigations and class actions alleging misstatements and seeking lead plaintiffs for purchasers of KD shares from Aug. 7, 2024 to Feb. 9, 2026 — increasing litigation risk and potential costs. Negative Sentiment: Kyndryl disclosed an internal accounting review (including cash‑management procedures), said it would delay a quarterly filing, and saw abrupt departures of the CFO and General Counsel — developments that triggered SEC attention and a severe market reaction. Accounting review and departures

Kyndryl disclosed an internal accounting review (including cash‑management procedures), said it would delay a quarterly filing, and saw abrupt departures of the CFO and General Counsel — developments that triggered SEC attention and a severe market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have reacted with downgrades and lower ratings after the company’s guidance cuts, missed estimates and the control/filing issues — a headwind for sentiment and potential near‑term institutional selling. Guggenheim downgrade

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 192.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3,220.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 1.65%.The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.

With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

