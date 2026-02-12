Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Research Coverage Started at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Texas Capital raised shares of Fermi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Fermi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Fermi in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fermi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fermi in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Fermi stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of -11.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72. Fermi has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRMI. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Fermi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fermi during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fermi during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fermi in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fermi in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Positive Sentiment: Fermi America closed a $500 million senior secured, non‑recourse equipment loan with MUFG to buy Siemens turbines and accelerate its gigawatt‑scale power buildout, de‑risking equipment financing for Project Matador and enabling immediate turbine purchases. Leading Global Power and Infrastructure Financial Institution MUFG Backs Fermi America

Fermi America closed a $500 million senior secured, non‑recourse equipment loan with MUFG to buy Siemens turbines and accelerate its gigawatt‑scale power buildout, de‑risking equipment financing for Project Matador and enabling immediate turbine purchases. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to the financing has been bullish in intraday trading; several outlets reported the move as the primary catalyst for the rally. Fermi (FRMI) Soars 8% After Raising $500 Million in Fresh Funds

Market reaction to the financing has been bullish in intraday trading; several outlets reported the move as the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress: Fermi America has begun receiving Siemens gas turbines destined for its up-to-11GW Amarillo campus — a tangible sign the company is moving from planning to buildout. Fermi America receives first natural gas turbines

Operational progress: Fermi America has begun receiving Siemens gas turbines destined for its up-to-11GW Amarillo campus — a tangible sign the company is moving from planning to buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data shown for the period appears inconsistent (reporting zero shares and 0.0 days‑to‑cover), suggesting the short‑interest figures are unreliable and likely not a material driver of today’s move.

Short interest data shown for the period appears inconsistent (reporting zero shares and 0.0 days‑to‑cover), suggesting the short‑interest figures are unreliable and likely not a material driver of today’s move. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or announced securities‑fraud class actions and investor notices alleging Fermi misrepresented demand for Project Matador and the stability of a key anchor tenant; firms are soliciting lead plaintiffs ahead of a March 6, 2026 deadline, increasing legal risk and potential liability. Hagens Berman notice

Multiple law firms have filed or announced securities‑fraud class actions and investor notices alleging Fermi misrepresented demand for Project Matador and the stability of a key anchor tenant; firms are soliciting lead plaintiffs ahead of a March 6, 2026 deadline, increasing legal risk and potential liability. Negative Sentiment: Several additional firms (Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Levi & Korsinsky, Bernstein Liebhard, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld and others) have issued notices or filed suits covering similar allegations and the IPO registration period, amplifying reputational and financial downside. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman notice

Several additional firms (Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Levi & Korsinsky, Bernstein Liebhard, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld and others) have issued notices or filed suits covering similar allegations and the IPO registration period, amplifying reputational and financial downside. Negative Sentiment: Prior coverage highlights a reported stock plunge (≈33%) tied to disclosed customer agreement issues — a reminder that further disclosures or adverse litigation outcomes could trigger renewed downside. FRMI stock drop notice

Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.

