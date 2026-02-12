Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Cisco Systems’ conference call:

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco reported a beat and momentum in Q2 with record revenue of $15.3B (+10% YoY) and non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 (+11%), raised dividend and continued $3B of capital returns reinforce management’s commitment to shareholder returns and its FY26 guidance.

Cisco reported a beat and momentum in Q2 with and non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 (+11%), raised dividend and continued $3B of capital returns reinforce management’s commitment to shareholder returns and its FY26 guidance. AI infrastructure is a major growth driver — Cisco took $2.1B of hyperscaler AI orders in Q2, now expects AI orders in excess of $5B and to recognize >$3B of hyperscaler AI revenue in FY26, and highlighted product momentum (1M Silicon One chips shipped, new G300 102.4Tb chip and optics).

AI infrastructure is a major growth driver — Cisco took of hyperscaler AI orders in Q2, now expects AI orders in excess of and to recognize >$3B of hyperscaler AI revenue in FY26, and highlighted product momentum (1M Silicon One chips shipped, new G300 102.4Tb chip and optics). Non-GAAP gross margin declined ~120 bps (product gross margin down 130 bps) driven primarily by higher memory costs and unfavorable mix; management is raising prices and revising partner terms but flagged near-term margin pressure.

Non-GAAP gross margin declined ~120 bps (product gross margin down 130 bps) driven primarily by higher memory costs and unfavorable mix; management is raising prices and revising partner terms but flagged near-term margin pressure. Security revenue was down 4% as Splunk shifts from on‑prem to cloud (short-term revenue drag), yet new/refreshed security offerings are gaining traction with ~1,000 new customers in Q2 and 2.5M Secure Access users booked.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.54. 34,126,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,086,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $337.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $88.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. This represents a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,082,167.40. This represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $138,802,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,318,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,703 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its position in Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 8,518,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $582,803,000 after acquiring an additional 903,030 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.7% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,251,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,225,000 after buying an additional 716,488 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,564,000 after buying an additional 627,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.