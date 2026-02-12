Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Trading 11.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 171.40 and last traded at GBX 167.80. 1,085,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,346,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRST. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 195 to GBX 180 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 190 to GBX 160 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 195.

The firm has a market cap of £430.65 million, a PE ratio of 186.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.69.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 EPS for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current year.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

