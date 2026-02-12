Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Robert Nestor Chylak Sells 7,098 Shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 7,098 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $520,141.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,487.36. This trade represents a 23.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KLIC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.87. 1,036,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.67. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $77.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $199.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLIC. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

