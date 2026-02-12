Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.2840, with a volume of 382864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NAT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $953.93 million, a PE ratio of 225.36 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $40.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,600.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited is a Bermuda-based shipping company specializing in the ownership and operation of Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company’s fleet is employed on the spot and period charter markets, transporting crude oil across major global trade routes. By focusing on commercially flexible employment strategies, Nordic American Tankers seeks to optimize vessel utilization and generate stable income for shareholders.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, Nordic American Tankers maintains technical and commercial management arrangements through established ship-management partners.

