Carvana (CVNA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/28/2026 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $490.00 to $510.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $425.00 to $430.00.

1/21/2026 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $465.00 to $530.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $450.00 to $535.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $450.00 to $545.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/13/2026 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $455.00 to $515.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $454.00 to $519.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Carvana had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/5/2026 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $445.00 to $435.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Carvana had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $420.00 to $425.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Carvana had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/19/2025 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Carvana had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $725,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,289 shares in the company, valued at $32,912,275. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.04, for a total value of $393,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 37,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,617,943.68. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 419,304 shares of company stock worth $179,171,777 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

