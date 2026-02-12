Eric Allison Sells 1,526 Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $16,099.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 704,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,579.80. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 13th, Eric Allison sold 21,493 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $318,956.12.

On Friday, January 2nd, Eric Allison sold 5,447 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $73,588.97.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Eric Allison sold 32,448 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $429,936.00.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:JOBY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. 21,762,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,230,625. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.57. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02.

Neutral Sentiment: Company announcement — Joby will release Q4 & full-year 2025 results after the market on Feb. 25 and host a 5:00pm ET webcast; this gives investors a scheduled catalyst and fresh financials to reassess the business. Joby Aviation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Company announcement — Joby will release Q4 & full-year 2025 results after the market on Feb. 25 and host a 5:00pm ET webcast; this gives investors a scheduled catalyst and fresh financials to reassess the business. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — multiple executives sold shares this week, including CEO Joeben Bevirt’s sale of 507,182 shares at an average ~$10.62 (~$5.39M). Several other execs (CFO, VP-level insiders and others) also sold smaller parcels, and some insiders reduced holdings by meaningful percentages (e.g., Kate Dehoff reduced ~9.8%). Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity-taking or shift in insider conviction and likely weighs on near-term sentiment. CEO Form 4 (Bevirt) — SEC Filing

Large insider selling — multiple executives sold shares this week, including CEO Joeben Bevirt’s sale of 507,182 shares at an average ~$10.62 (~$5.39M). Several other execs (CFO, VP-level insiders and others) also sold smaller parcels, and some insiders reduced holdings by meaningful percentages (e.g., Kate Dehoff reduced ~9.8%). Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity-taking or shift in insider conviction and likely weighs on near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest — short interest jumped ~33.6% in January to ~75.34M shares, now ~12.2% of float. Higher shorting increases downward pressure and raises the risk of volatility around news or the upcoming earnings release (days-to-cover ~2.1). This elevated bearish positioning likely contributes to the stock’s decline today.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Toyota Motor Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 63.1% during the second quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now owns 128,454,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,488,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,851,000 after buying an additional 2,540,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,790,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after buying an additional 390,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,392,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,636,000 after buying an additional 305,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 7,205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,013,000 after buying an additional 2,650,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.21.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

