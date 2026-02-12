Evommune (NYSE:EVMN) Trading Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Evommune, Inc. (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $16.40. 55,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 322,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Positive Sentiment: Company press release — Evommune reported positive top-line data from its Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial of EVO301, saying the study met its primary endpoint and supporting further development of the IL‑18–targeting fusion protein. Evommune Announces Positive Top-line Data from Phase 2a Trial

Company press release — Evommune reported positive top-line data from its Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial of EVO301, saying the study met its primary endpoint and supporting further development of the IL‑18–targeting fusion protein. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target lift — HC Wainwright raised its price target to $65 and maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial upside vs. recent levels; that upgrade amplified buying interest. EVMN price target raised at HC Wainwright

Analyst upgrade/target lift — HC Wainwright raised its price target to $65 and maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial upside vs. recent levels; that upgrade amplified buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price objective to $55 after the positive data, further validating the market reaction and supporting a higher valuation band for the stock. Objectif de cours d’Evommune relevé à 55$ par Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised its price objective to $55 after the positive data, further validating the market reaction and supporting a higher valuation band for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage &ewsflow — Multiple outlets reported the Phase 2a win and the resulting intra‑day rally, increasing visibility among retail and institutional investors. Examples: Investing.com and MSN coverage summarizing the trial success and the stock move. Evommune stock soars after positive Phase 2a trial results

Market coverage &ewsflow — Multiple outlets reported the Phase 2a win and the resulting intra‑day rally, increasing visibility among retail and institutional investors. Examples: Investing.com and MSN coverage summarizing the trial success and the stock move. Neutral Sentiment: Company update on next steps — Evommune said it will advance EVO301 following the positive readout; timing and design of pivotal work or partnering decisions will be key catalysts to watch (details to follow in future releases). Evommune Advances EVO301 After Positive Phase 2a Results

Company update on next steps — Evommune said it will advance EVO301 following the positive readout; timing and design of pivotal work or partnering decisions will be key catalysts to watch (details to follow in future releases). Negative Sentiment: Financial/valuation risk — Evommune is a clinical‑stage biotech with meaningful losses (negative PE) and no approved products; the company reported a large quarterly EPS loss last year, and the stock can be volatile if pipeline or commercial prospects stall. (Investors should weigh trial success against execution, regulatory path, and funding needs.)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Evommune in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Evommune in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Evommune in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Evommune in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Evommune in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evommune currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Evommune Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $907.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.57.

Evommune (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.58) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evommune

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evommune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Evommune during the fourth quarter worth $764,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Evommune in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evommune during the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Evommune during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000.

Evommune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients’ quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions. These conditions, if not prevented, ultimately lead to fatal diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, which contribute to three out of every five deaths worldwide and result in an estimated $90 billion of annual cost to the healthcare system in the United States.

