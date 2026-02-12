Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 20.0% increase from Dana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Dana has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dana to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of DAN traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.40. 1,832,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,230. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.14. Dana has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $34.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

About Dana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Dana by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,102,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 194,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the third quarter worth $488,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company’s product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana’s expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.

See Also

