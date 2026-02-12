Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.48), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Neurocrine Biosciences’ conference call:

INGREZZA posted a record year with double‑digit volume growth and management guided 2026 sales of $2.7–$2.8 billion , driven by expanded access and a larger salesforce.

posted a record year with double‑digit volume growth and management guided 2026 sales of , driven by expanded access and a larger salesforce. CRENESSITY exceeded expectations in its first full year with over $300 million in net sales and prescriptions covering roughly 10% of the classic CAH population, supporting the company’s view it can become a second blockbuster.

exceeded expectations in its first full year with over $300 million in net sales and prescriptions covering roughly 10% of the classic CAH population, supporting the company’s view it can become a second blockbuster. The pipeline is progressing rapidly — two Phase 3 neuropsychiatry programs (osavampator in MDD and direlotide in schizophrenia) target top‑line data in 2027 and NBI‑890 has entered Phase 2 for tardive dyskinesia, setting up a data‑rich 2027.

Financials are strong with total product sales above $2.8 billion (22% YoY), cash increasing to $2.5 billion , and roughly 30% non‑GAAP operating margin, enabling continued SG&A and R&D investments.

(22% YoY), cash increasing to , and roughly 30% non‑GAAP operating margin, enabling continued SG&A and R&D investments. Management acknowledged pricing concessions and formulary access investments reduced net pricing in 2025 and noted potential contracting/competitive pressure (deutetrabenazine MFP negotiations in 2027) that could weigh on future pricing and margins.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.44. 1,385,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.39 and a 200 day moving average of $140.58. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $160.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 36,400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $4,830,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,632,008.90. This trade represents a 20.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $184,557.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,606.51. The trade was a 16.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,966 shares of company stock worth $8,625,166. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,333,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

Further Reading

