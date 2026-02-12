Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Terex has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Terex to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Terex Trading Up 17.0%

Shares of TEX stock traded up $10.07 on Wednesday, hitting $69.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,804,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.68. Terex has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55.

About Terex

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.92%.Terex’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

