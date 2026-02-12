NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.16

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a 103.5% increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

NetEase has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. NetEase has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NetEase to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,003. NetEase has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $159.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average of $139.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 17,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in NetEase by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) is a Chinese technology company headquartered in Hangzhou that develops and operates Internet services and products. Founded in 1997 by William Ding (Ding Lei), the company has grown from an early web portal and e-mail provider into a diversified online services group. William Ding has served as the company’s founder and long-time leader, guiding its expansion into games, digital content and consumer services.

The company’s primary business is interactive entertainment: NetEase Games designs, develops and publishes PC and mobile games for domestic and international audiences, offering a mix of self-developed franchises and titles published under licensing and strategic partnerships.

