CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG) versus Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Financial Contrast

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) and CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Enviri has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a beta of -4.26, suggesting that its share price is 526% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Enviri alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enviri and CDT Environmental Technology Investment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviri $2.34 billion 0.67 -$127.97 million ($2.08) -9.30 CDT Environmental Technology Investment $29.76 million 0.13 $1.45 million N/A N/A

CDT Environmental Technology Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enviri.

Profitability

This table compares Enviri and CDT Environmental Technology Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviri -7.42% -9.80% -1.55% CDT Environmental Technology Investment N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Enviri shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Enviri shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enviri and CDT Environmental Technology Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviri 1 2 0 0 1.67 CDT Environmental Technology Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Enviri beats CDT Environmental Technology Investment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviri

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris. This segment also produces and sells value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream, including road surfacing and materials, such as slag-based asphalt product under the SteelPhal brand; abrasives and roofing materials under the BLACK BEAUTY and SURE/CUT brand names; Metallurgical Additives; agriculture and turf products comprising soil conditioners and fertilizers under the CrossOver and AgrowSil brands; and cement additives. The Clean Earth segment provides specialty waste processing, treatment, recycling, and beneficial reuse solutions for waste needs, such as hazardous, non-hazardous, and contaminated soils and dredged materials to industrial, retail, healthcare, and construction industries. The company was formerly known as Harsco Corporation and changed its name to Enviri Corporation in June 2023. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

(Get Free Report)

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients. It provides sewage treatment services, such as on-site or in-situ septic tank treatment services in the urban and rural areas for municipalities, and residential and business property management companies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.