WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Stock Price Up 65.2% – Time to Buy?

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 65.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 854,819 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 663% from the average session volume of 112,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

WestKam Gold Trading Up 65.2%

The stock has a market cap of C$4.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

WestKam Gold Company Profile

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp. in April 2012. WestKam Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

