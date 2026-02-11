Stifel Nicolaus Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$20.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Capstone Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.89.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CS

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

CS traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.22. 2,989,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,728. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.99. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.98 and a 52 week high of C$18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The mining company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of C$833.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 EPS for the current year.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.