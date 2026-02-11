Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Tennant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Tennant has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tennant to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Tennant Stock Performance

NYSE:TNC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.80. 29,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,442. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Tennant has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $90.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

About Tennant

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant’s product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

