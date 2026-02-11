Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Stock Price Up 12.9% – What’s Next?

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 101,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 267,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.
Orex Minerals Company Profile
Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.
