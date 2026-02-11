Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (NASDAQ:GLXG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (NASDAQ:GLXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 60,657 shares, a growth of 516.4% from the January 15th total of 9,840 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Galaxy Payroll Group Stock Up 11.3%

Shares of Galaxy Payroll Group stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. 23,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,879. Galaxy Payroll Group has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galaxy Payroll Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Galaxy Payroll Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Galaxy Payroll Group

Galaxy Payroll Group, Inc (NASDAQ: GLXG) is a provider of payroll and human capital management services designed for small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Utilizing a combination of proprietary technology and dedicated payroll professionals, the company delivers solutions aimed at streamlining payroll operations, mitigating compliance risk and reducing administrative workload for its clients.

The company’s service offerings encompass cloud-based payroll processing, automated tax filing and reporting, garnishment administration, and comprehensive compliance management.

Featured Stories

