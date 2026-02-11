Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 4.8% increase from Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:ASGI traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,214. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: ASGI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver both current income and potential capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of global infrastructure securities. The fund provides investors with exposure to companies and projects that operate essential infrastructure assets such as utilities, energy networks, transportation systems, and communications facilities. Shares of ASGI trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering market-based liquidity for investors seeking infrastructure income strategies.

The fund’s investment approach combines equity and debt instruments issued by infrastructure issuers in developed and select emerging markets.

