NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.37 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. NNN REIT updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.470-3.530 EPS.

Reported strong results with Q4 core FFO and AFFO of $0.87 (+6.1% YoY), a full‑year AFFO per share of $3.44 (+2.7% YoY), and a 36th consecutive dividend increase to $0.60 (3.4% YoY); 2026 AFFO guidance midpoint implies ~3.2% growth.

Record acquisition activity in 2025 (>$900M total; Q4: ~$180M across 55 properties at a 7.4% initial cash cap, >18‑year average lease term) and a planned largely self‑funded $600M acquisition program in 2026 funded by ~$210M retained cash, ~$130M dispositions and leverage‑neutral debt.

Balance sheet and liquidity are highlighted as strengths—BBB+ rating, no encumbered assets, $1.2 billion available liquidity , 10.8‑year weighted average debt maturity and just 1% floating‑rate debt—management says this supports resilience amid macro uncertainty.

Balance sheet and liquidity are highlighted as strengths—BBB+ rating, no encumbered assets, , 10.8‑year weighted average debt maturity and just 1% floating‑rate debt—management says this supports resilience amid macro uncertainty. Portfolio health improved with occupancy up to 98.3% and management reports no material watchlist changes, but several furniture and restaurant vacancies remain (32 restaurant assets, 5 furniture) and the company is conservatively modeling 75 bps of bad‑debt for 2026.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.51. 276,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NNN REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NNN REIT by 3.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 115,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in NNN REIT by 65.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 77,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT (NYSE: NNN), formally known as National Retail Properties, is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties across the United States. As a net-lease REIT, the company enters into long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants, shifting most property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes and insurance, to its lessees. This structure provides NNN REIT with predictable cash flows and a stable income stream rooted in essential retail uses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and quick-service restaurants.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NNN REIT has steadily grown its footprint through disciplined acquisitions and selective lease underwriting.

