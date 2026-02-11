FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.3840, with a volume of 59390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81.

Get FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water. GUNR was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.