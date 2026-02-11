Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) traded down 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.42. 351,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,885,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Several analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 4,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $32,651.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 412,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,222.87. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 815.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 157,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 140,696 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $2,735,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,754,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,917,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc is a leading provider of electrical balance-of-system (BOS) solutions for the solar energy industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including junction boxes, combiner boxes, cable assemblies, power distribution units and monitoring systems. These components are critical to interconnecting photovoltaic modules, optimizing energy output and ensuring safe, reliable performance across solar installations.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals has grown its manufacturing and operations footprint to serve customers around the globe.

