Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.56. 303,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 404,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price objective on shares of Graphite One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Graphite One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.85.

Get Graphite One alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GPH

Graphite One Trading Down 3.0%

Graphite One Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$290.42 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.40.

(Get Free Report)

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019. Graphite One Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.