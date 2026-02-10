Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Trading Down 12.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) dropped 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.49. Approximately 6,922,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 2,023,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

Neutral Sentiment: Vizsla issued a public update describing the abduction incident and actions taken (cooperating with authorities, limited operational detail). The statement provides facts but leaves key timing and operational-impact questions unanswered, which keeps uncertainty elevated. Vizsla Silver issues update on abducted employees in Mexico – VZLA stock down 14%

Vizsla issued a public update describing the abduction incident and actions taken (cooperating with authorities, limited operational detail). The statement provides facts but leaves key timing and operational-impact questions unanswered, which keeps uncertainty elevated. Negative Sentiment: Independent reporting confirms the fate of kidnapped workers, raising the risk of longer‑term disruptions (staffing, safety protocols, potential temporary suspensions) and potential reputational and regulatory consequences in Mexico—factors that typically pressure resource stocks. Canadian mining firm confirms fate of kidnapped workers

Independent reporting confirms the fate of kidnapped workers, raising the risk of longer‑term disruptions (staffing, safety protocols, potential temporary suspensions) and potential reputational and regulatory consequences in Mexico—factors that typically pressure resource stocks. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage notes heavy selling and elevated volume as investors react to security and operational uncertainty; analysts and traders are pricing in near‑term project risk and higher risk premium for VZLA shares. That selling pressure is the primary driver of the stock decline. What’s Going On With Vizsla Silver Stock?

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZLA. National Bankshares set a C$7.75 target price on Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on Vizsla Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.27.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.

