Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,446 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $136,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $515,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,831,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.37 and a 200-day moving average of $129.20.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

