Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.11 and last traded at $65.51, with a volume of 694980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11.

Red Rock Resorts announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) is a publicly traded gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of full-service casino resorts and neighborhood gaming properties in the Las Vegas valley. Its core business activities include resort hotel accommodations, casino gaming, food and beverage operations, entertainment and convention services designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s flagship resort, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, features a full range of table games, slot machines, a luxury spa, convention space, multiple signature restaurants and live entertainment venues.

