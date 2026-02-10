Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2026

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKWGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.36 and last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 203143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of $527.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,004,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,645,000.

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.