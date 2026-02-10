Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.36 and last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 203143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of $527.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,004,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,645,000.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

