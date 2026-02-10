Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.36 and last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 203143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.5%
The stock has a market cap of $527.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
