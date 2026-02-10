Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 9,806 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 9.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,244.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Freedom Capital raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,311.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,080.22 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,092.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,106.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 22.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.93 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $22,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,894 shares in the company, valued at $69,630,750. The trade was a 24.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total value of $31,675,823.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,724.98. This represents a 71.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,305 shares of company stock valued at $55,488,396 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.