Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,987 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,571,447,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,502,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,029,000 after purchasing an additional 777,571 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,176,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,695,313,000 after buying an additional 532,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 131,625.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 486,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,970,000 after buying an additional 485,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $304.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $307.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.46 and its 200 day moving average is $273.21. The stock has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.70 and a 52-week high of $307.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $6,738,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,737,468.20. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,700. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

