Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $18,137,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 89.9% in the third quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,081 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,657,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,427,000 after purchasing an additional 140,978 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 187,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $2,606,919.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,554.18. This trade represents a 48.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 55,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $4,369,679.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 490,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,844,519.56. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 120,606 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $69.21 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

